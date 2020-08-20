1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing attacks of homeless people; Police seek suspect

CHICAGO — Chicago police are seeking a man suspected of stabbing four homeless people in the neck while they sleep. Police said they believe he is behind four attacks over the past month and one was fatal.

The first attack was fatal, and occurred on July 9 in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 9 a.m., according to police.

The next attack was nearly a week later near the 200 block of West 63rd Street at the Red Line.

Police said on July 24 a third man was stabbed in the South Loop, near the location of the first attack.

The most recent stabbing happened two days ago at 14 West 95th Street at approximately 4 a.m.

Police said the man was seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt with red lettering on the front in at least three of the attacks.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 312-744-8261