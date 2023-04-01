BELVIEVERE Ill. — One person is dead and 28 people were injured after the Appollo Theater collapsed during a concert amid the violent storm and winds that tore through the Midwest Friday evening.

Belvidere Fire Chief Shawn Schadle said there were 260 people inside during the Apollo Theater around 7:55 p.m. when the roof and Apollo marquee collapsed.

First responders responded within minutes as the closest fire facility was two blocks away.

Police say five people suffered severe injuries, 18 suffered moderate injuries and five others with minor injuries.

The fire chief identified the fatality as a 50-year-old man who was attending the concert.

“He had a rock band t-short on,” Schadle said.

Police stated that 20 were transported by local ambulances and others were transported to hospitals by personal vehicles. More than 40 individuals were treated at local hospitals.

Dr. Matt Smetana, emergency physician with Mercy Health, stated that injures ranged from head and neurological trauma to blood clot and tissue trauma.

Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker tweeted: “My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight. I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can. As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities.”

Police are waiting to take full action on the theater as Apollo stands as a historically significant building to the city of Apollo, according to the fire chief.

The building across the street from the Apollo Theater was fully condemned.

Mayor of Bedivere Clinton Morris shared his condolences to the single life lost and all those who were injured.

“My condolences go out to the individual who lost his life and all of his family members,” Morris said.

All individuals have been accounted for and State Street in Belvidere is still closed during debris cleanup.

Secondary investigations are underway and no responders were injured.

WTVO contributed to this report.