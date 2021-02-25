1 dead, 2 injured after Washington Park shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two others were injured after a shooting in Washington Park.

Police said three men were outside on the 5100 block of South Prairie Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday when they herd several shots fired.

Two of the men that were shot were in a car that fled the scene once the shooting started. One of the occupants was a 36-year-old man who was shot in the left thigh and right shoulder. The other occupant, a 49-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Both were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The third person who was shot, a 23-year-old man, was shot twice in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical where he was pronounced dead.

No one has been taken into custody.

