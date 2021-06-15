1 dead, 2 injured after Lake Shore Drive shooting, crash

CHICAGO — One person was killed and two were injured after a shooting and crash on Lake Shore Drive.

Police said they found three people inside a car that hit a light post on the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the torso and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old man was shot on the arm and taken to Northwestern Hospital where he was stabilized.

The third person, a 25-year-old man, had minor injuries due to the crash. He was not shot.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

Lanes were shut down when the incident happened, but they have since been reopened.