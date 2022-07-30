CHICAGO — A man is dead and two others were wounded after a shooting in Auburn Gresham.

Two men and a woman were driving in a car on the 2000 block of West 87th Street around 1 a.m. Saturday when a black sedan approached them at a stop light.

Two people then fired approximately 40 rounds into the vehicle striking all three of them, police said.

One of the men, a 31-year-old who was shot in the head, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other man, 1 22-year-old was shot multiple times in the torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman, 25, was shot multiple times throughout her body. She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition.

No one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.