1 dead, 2 hurt in fiery Reagan Tollway crash

One person was killed and two people were hurt in a fiery road crash on the Reagan Memorial Tollway Thursday morning.

According to officials, an SUV was broken down on Interstate-88 at Naperville Road just before 10 a.m. when a tractor-trailer crashed into it.

Both vehicles burst into flames, officials said.

One person was trapped in the SUV and died in the fire.

Occupants of the tractor-trailer were able to make it out of the semi-truck. Both were treated for minor injuries.

Illinois State Police is investigating.