GARY, Ind. — Police in Indiana are searching for the gunman who left one dead and one wounded in a shooting at a Gary tire shop.

Gary police said around 5 p.m. on Monday, they were flagged down by a person near Ridge Road and Georgia Street. The person told them there was someone shooting into a business nearby — at the Happy Way Tire Shop.

Once police got there, they saw that a 47-year-old man from East Chicago was killed and a 27-year-old man who had been shot in the leg was taken to the hospital.

Lake County Metro Homicide is helping in the investigation.

No one is in custody at this time and Gary police don’t have a detailed description of the suspect just yet