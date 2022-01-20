1 dead, 1 injured in North Park crash

CHICAGO — A man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash in the city’s North Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said the driver of Hyundai was driving on the 4000 block of West Peterson Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday when the driver lost control of the vehicle while speeding and then struck a tree.

The man, who was driving, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman, 33, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Police are investigating.