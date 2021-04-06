1 dead, 1 injured after shooting outside Englewood laundromat

CHICAGO — One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting outside a laundromat in a South Side neighborhood.

Chicago police said two men were sitting in a car on the 1500 block of West Garfield Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Monday when shots were fired.

A 35-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was later pronounced dead.

A 38-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the left ankle.

No one has been taken into custody.