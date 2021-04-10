1 dead, 1 injured after Brainerd fire

CHICAGO — One person was killed and one other was injured after a fire in the city’s Brainerd neighborhood.

The fire broke out at a building on the 9400 block of South Halsted Street around 11 p.m. Friday. When fire officials arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof.

The man killed was identified as 75-year-old John Macon. Officials said he was trapped inside. A woman was hospitalized in serious condition.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Fire officials will be handing out smoke detectors in the neighborhood later on Saturday.