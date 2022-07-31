PARK RIDGE, Ill. — Park Ridge police say an overnight crash left one man dead and another in critical condition.

Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police say the 21-year-old driver of a Jeep SUV crashed into a Lexus sedan at the intersection of Oakton and Greenwood.

The 51-year-old driver of the Lexus sedan was critically injured. His front seat passenger, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paramedics transported a female backseat passenger, 43, and the Jeep SUV driver to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police will identify the deceased pending family notification.

Authorities did not state if charges are pending at this time. A crash investigation is ongoing.