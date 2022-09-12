CHICAGO — New York City indie rock legends the Yeah Yeah Yeahs will grace the Metro stage for the first time in 18 years next week.

Karen O and company have been playing select dates, mostly festivals, this summer in anticipation of their upcoming fifth studio album — “Cool It Down.”

The albums marks the first off Interscope with the three-piece signing to Bloomington, Indiana’s Secretly Canadian.

The group is set to play Riot Fest Sunday night at 7:10 p.m. in Douglass Park.

On Monday night, they are playing a surprise show at Metro. They last played the North Side venue on March 2, 2004.

Chicago is a place of firsts for the band. At Lollapalooza 2009, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs stepped in to fill the shoes of the Beastie Boys after Adam Yauch was diagnosed with cancer.

“We have never played in front of this many people,” Karen O gasped after forgetting part of the lyrics to their iconic ballad “Maps.”

Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 11 a.m.