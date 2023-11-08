CHICAGO — Travis Scott is coming to Chicago this December.

Dubbed “The Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour,” the rapper’s fourth concert tour will stop at Chicago’s United Center on Friday, Dec. 15.

Scott’s latest album, UTOPIA, inspired the tour, featuring collaborations with music’s biggest stars, including Beyonce, Drake, Future, Bad Bunny and 21 Savage.

The Utopia – Circus Maximus Tour is the artist’s first since the deadly crowd surge at the 2021 Astroworld festival.

