After saying he was “sickened” over Ticketmaster’s fees, Robert Smith has gotten partial refunds for attendees of The Cure’s upcoming tour.

Additionally, Smith said lower fees will be offered for future shows on the tour which have not gone on sale yet.

“AFTER FURTHER CONVERSATION, TICKETMASTER HAVE AGREED WITH US THAT MANY OF THE FEES BEING CHARGED ARE UNDULY HIGH,” Smith wrote on Twitter.

He went on the say the company has offered a $5 to $10 refund for verified fan accounts as a “gesture of goodwill.”

On Tuesday, the band announced their upcoming tour will use Ticketmaster’s verified fan system in an effort to reduce scalping.

Smith said the band declined to use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing and platinum tickets, calling it a “greedy scam.”

Once tickets went on sale, he noticed several tickets did end up in the hands of online resale marketplaces for much-higher prices than face value.

One man on Twitter posted a screenshot of four tickets costing $80 with fees costing a total of $92.

Ticketmaster has been under recent fire following the online sale of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which kicks off Friday in Arizona. Last November, the Justice Department opened an anti-trust investigation into Live Nation Entertainment — which was created in 2010 after Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged.

The Cure plays the United Center on June 10. The general sale went on sale Friday and is currently sold out.

“This is an encouraging precedent, even if it’s no substitute for needed regulation. Artists take heed: when you speak up (with both conviction and nuance), you can make new things possible,” the advocacy group Future of Music Coalition said.

Chicago is one of three cities where Stubhub listings of the tour were not pulled. Smith implored fans not to purchase tickets through the online reseller.