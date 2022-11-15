CHICAGO — After an initial outdoor season, new venue The Salt Shed is bringing music lovers inside as well next year.

Located at 1357 N. Elston Ave., the music venue transformed the iconic Morton Salt building into an outdoor and indoor space. Starting in August with Fleet Foxes, the venue had a limited opening season closing with Death Cab for Cutie on Sept. 24.

The venue was created by 16 on Center, the team behind the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Evanston SPACE, Beauty Bar and The Promontory.

The indoor part will go by “The Shed” and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

2023’s schedule is below.

2/17 – Tovo Lo

2/18 – Big Gigantic

2/24 – Viagra Boys

3/3 – Gordo

3/4 – Elle King

3/10 – Iggy Pop

3/18 – The Roots

4/1 – Third Eye Blind

4/21 – Placebo

4/22 – Bikini Kill

4/23 – Nils Frahm

5/5 – The Flaming Lips

5/7 – Fever Ray

5/11 – The Wood Brothers

5/24 – Hippo Campus

6/8 – Tyler Childers

6/11 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

6/12 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

6/13 – King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

7/1 – The Hold Steady and The Mountain Goats

7/22 – First Aid Kit

10/6 – Boy Pablo