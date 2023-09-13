TORONTO — Members of the iconic new wave group Talking Heads appeared together Monday for the first time in more than 20 years.

David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison took part in a Q&A session, hosted by Spike Lee, at the Toronto International Film Festival. It followed the debut restored screening of the iconic 1984 concert film “Stop Making Sense” — released by A24.

It marked the first time the band was together since performing at their 2002 Rock and Rock Hall of Fame induction.

In an August NME interview, keyboardist and guitarist Jerry Harrison told the U.K. outlet that working on the re-release of “Stop Making Sense” has acted as “somewhat of a healing experience.”

The group did not perform and mainly discussed the concert film, according to NME. They did not reportedly mention their heated breakup.

Deciding not to tour after 1985’s “Little Creatures,” 1986’s “True Stories” and 1988’s “Naked,” the group disbanded in 1991 after an LA Times article was published.

Other members, who had that at time were involved in side projects such as the infectious Tom Tom Club, said that Byrne simply “left.”

Longtime fans will be hoping Coachella (known for reuniting some big acts) or another big festival will be offering the band a large sum to keep rekindling — but this time on stage instead of a Q&A.