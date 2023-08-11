CHICAGO — It’ll be another explosive weekend of music at Riot Fest next month, but in case you aren’t going there’s plenty of great aftershows recently released.
The annual festival takes place in Douglass Park from Sept 15-17 with Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and The Cure headlining.
Some highlights:
Kim Gordon
Rock and Roll royalty has always come through The Empty Bottle and Saturday, Sept. 16 will be no different when Kim Gordon, of Sonic Youth, graces the stage.
Listen in: Sonic Youth’s Teenage Riot
The Black Angels
Fans of the first season of “True Detective” will recognize The Black Angels from their excellent “Young Men Dead” being selected for the end of the credits.
They also play Saturday, Sept. 16 at Chop Shop, which is a restaurant that turns into a venue in Wicker Park.
Ride
It’s not everyday you’ll be able to see 90’s UK shoegaze legends Ride in a venue with a capacity of about 700.
They play Friday, Sept. 15 after the first night of Riot Fest at Bottom Lounge.
Tegan and Sara
Identical twin sisters Tegan and Sara have been making music together since they were 15. They return to the city for the first time since playing the Vic last fall. The duo plays the first aftershow Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Bottom Lounge.
Yard Act
We’ll leave you with one of the most-hyped up-and-coming bands in the U.K. right now — Yard Act. Leaning into ’90s Britpop, the boys from leads close out the slate of aftershows Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Empty Bottle.
The full list is below.
9/13:
- Tegan and Sara and Carlie Henson — Bottom Lounge
9/14:
- Bayside and Hawthorne Heights — Bottom Lounge
9/15:
- PUP and Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Concord Music Hall
- Ride and Synergy — Bottom Lounge
- Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Rebuilder — Chop Shop
- Nothing and High Vis — Empty Bottle
- The Wrecks and Worry Club — Cobra Lounge
- The Dannie Diesel Dope Show — Reggie’s
- Emo Night Brooklyn — House of Blues
9/16:
- The Interrupters and Fea — Concord Music Fall
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor — Bottom Lounge
- Thursday and Braid — Metro
- The Black Angels and Convert — Chop Shop
- Kim Gordon — Empty Bottle
- H2O — Reggie’s
- Plosivs and Hotline TNT — Cobra Lounge
- Gimme Gimme Disco — House of Blues
9/17:
- Danzig with Behemoth, Twin Temple, Midnight — Aragon
- Sleeping with Sirens and Calva Louise — Concord Music Hall
- Yard Act — Empty Bottle
- The Bronx & Earth Crisis — Reggie’s