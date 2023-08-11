CHICAGO — It’ll be another explosive weekend of music at Riot Fest next month, but in case you aren’t going there’s plenty of great aftershows recently released.

The annual festival takes place in Douglass Park from Sept 15-17 with Foo Fighters, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie and The Cure headlining.

Some highlights:

Kim Gordon

Rock and Roll royalty has always come through The Empty Bottle and Saturday, Sept. 16 will be no different when Kim Gordon, of Sonic Youth, graces the stage.

Listen in: Sonic Youth’s Teenage Riot

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Musician Kim Gordon performs live at ‘A Night Of Improvised Round Robin Duets’ during the 2013 Red Bull Music Academy at Brooklyn Masonic Temple on May 1, 2013 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

The Black Angels

Fans of the first season of “True Detective” will recognize The Black Angels from their excellent “Young Men Dead” being selected for the end of the credits.

They also play Saturday, Sept. 16 at Chop Shop, which is a restaurant that turns into a venue in Wicker Park.

Listen in: Young Men Dead

AUSTIN, TX – MARCH 21: Christian Bland and Alex Maas of The Black Angels onstage during the PANDORA Discovery Den SXSW on March 21, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for PANDORA Media)

Ride

It’s not everyday you’ll be able to see 90’s UK shoegaze legends Ride in a venue with a capacity of about 700.

They play Friday, Sept. 15 after the first night of Riot Fest at Bottom Lounge.

Listen in: Vapour Trail

INDIO, CA – APRIL 10: (L-R) Musicians Andy Bell, Laurence Colbert, Mark Gardener and Steve Queralt of Ride perform onstage during day 1 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Tegan and Sara

Identical twin sisters Tegan and Sara have been making music together since they were 15. They return to the city for the first time since playing the Vic last fall. The duo plays the first aftershow Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Bottom Lounge.

Listen in: Closer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 20: Tegan Quin and Sara Quin of the band Tegan and Sara perform at the Ryman Auditorium on June 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Yard Act

We’ll leave you with one of the most-hyped up-and-coming bands in the U.K. right now — Yard Act. Leaning into ’90s Britpop, the boys from leads close out the slate of aftershows Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Empty Bottle.

Listen in: 100% Endurance

The full list is below.

9/13:

Tegan and Sara and Carlie Henson — Bottom Lounge

9/14:

Bayside and Hawthorne Heights — Bottom Lounge

9/15:

PUP and Snotty Nose Rez Kids — Concord Music Hall

Ride and Synergy — Bottom Lounge

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls with Rebuilder — Chop Shop

Nothing and High Vis — Empty Bottle

The Wrecks and Worry Club — Cobra Lounge

The Dannie Diesel Dope Show — Reggie’s

Emo Night Brooklyn — House of Blues

9/16:

The Interrupters and Fea — Concord Music Fall

Godspeed You! Black Emperor — Bottom Lounge

Thursday and Braid — Metro

The Black Angels and Convert — Chop Shop

Kim Gordon — Empty Bottle

H2O — Reggie’s

Plosivs and Hotline TNT — Cobra Lounge

Gimme Gimme Disco — House of Blues

9/17:

Danzig with Behemoth, Twin Temple, Midnight — Aragon

Sleeping with Sirens and Calva Louise — Concord Music Hall

Yard Act — Empty Bottle

The Bronx & Earth Crisis — Reggie’s