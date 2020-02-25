Report: Co-founder of Mazzy Star David Roback dies at 61

LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON — Episode 936 — Pictured: Musical guest David Roback of Mazzy Star performs “California” on Monday, November 25, 2013 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

The co-founder of iconic 90s band Mazzy Star, David Roback, has reportedly died at age 61.

Emerging from the Paisley Underground scene in California during the 80s, Roback formed Mazzy Star with vocalist Hope Sandoval.

As a duo hailing from Santa Monica, Sandoval served as the primary lyricist while Roback produced the music.

Roback produced all of Mazzy Star’s recordings while playing guitar, keyboard and piano.

The band broke into the mainstream with 1993’s “Fade Into You.”

While deep in the Paisley Underground scene, Roback was also in Opal and Rain Parade.

It’s unknown at this time how Roback died.