Ahead of its 50th anniversary in March, Pink Floyd is releasing a special edition box set of “The Dark Side of the Moon.”

The box set includes both CD and vinyl versions of the remastered classic album and the first physical release of “Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974.”

Also included will be a 50th anniversary book, a 76-page music book, replica 7″ singles and surround sound mixes for Blu-Ray and DVD.

The band is also challenging fans to tap into their creativity in a competition to create music videos for each of the 10 songs on the album.

The anniversary box set costs $299 and comes out March 24.

“Animators can enter up to 10 videos, one per song on the album. A winner will be selected from a panel of experts which will include Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason, Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell (Pink Floyd’s creative director) and the BFI (British Film Institute). The deadline for submissions is November 30th 2023,” the band said.