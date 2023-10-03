CHICAGO — Leaves are starting to fall to the ground, but the vibes inside Chicago music venues have never been higher with another jammed packed month of music.

Let’s take a look at ten of the best shows below, starting with one of the most fun live acts that you can see tonight.

10/3 — Matt and Kim, Metro

Speaking of fun, even if you didn’t think listening to “Grand” in 2009 was the Webster’s definition of “being different” — it’ll be physically impossible not to dance at a Matt and Kim show.

It’s truly an experience. One of my most prized possessions is a “I crowd surfed at Matt and Kim” after doing the deed.

Listen in: Lessons Learned

CHICAGO, IL – JULY 27: Matt Johnson and Kim Schifino of Matt and Kim perform at the Pandora Invasion at Morgan Manufacturing on July 27, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Pandora)

10/7 — Kate Bollinger, Empty Bottle

Introspection, some minimalism and someone on the rise are things that come to mind when listening to Kate Bollinger.

“Who Am I But Someone” is a beautifully-crafted tune about wanting to make a change but not knowing where to begin.

Listen in: Who Am I But Someone

Courtesy Bandcamp

10/8 — Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, De La Soul – United Center

Fans of iconic groundbreaking hip hop would be ecstatic to see one of these three, but Wu-Tang, Nas and De La Soul in the same show? Wow.

Listen in: C.R.E.A.M.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Rapper RZA of the Wu-Tang Clan performs onstage during day 3 of the 2013 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2013 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

10/11 — Noname, Riviera Theatre

Bronzeville’s own Noname comes from the same scene that birthed Chance The Rapper in the early 2010s, even appearing on the “Acid Rap” track “Lost.”

Despite her stage name, she’s created quite the reputation for herself while staying independent. Her second self-released LP “Sundial” was released back in August.

Listen in: Diddy Bop

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 29: Noname performs onstage at the Pavilion during the 2017 Panorama Music Festival – Day 2 at Randall’s Island on July 29, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Panorama)

10/14 — Band of Horses, Salt Shed

Known for bringing in indie heavy hitters in its short existence, Band of Horses comes to Salt Shed in less than two weeks.

Don’t worry, they still play over half of “Cease to Begin” live — as the kids say if you know, you know.

Listen in: No One’s Gonna Love You (live)

NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT – JUNE 10: Ben Bridwell of Band of Horses performs live on the main stage during day one of the Isle of Wight Festival 2011 at Seaclose Park on June 10, 2011 in Newport, Isle of Wight. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

10/15 — Model/Actriz, Hideout

If you’re looking for a weird up-and-coming band full of talent, boy do I have an artist for you — Brooklyn’s Model/Actriz.

We’ll let the music do the talking. Check out one of the strangest music videos ever below for their single “Crossing Guard.”

Listen in: Crossing Guard

Courtesy Bandcamp

10/15 — Nation of Language, Metro

Enter another Brooklyn band that can be mistaken for a U.K. artist — Nation of Language. On a sweltering first day of Pitchfork 2023, the charisma of frontman Ian Devaney took center stage.

Bandmates Aidan Noell (synth) and Alex MacKay (bass) provide the type of sound that’s fresh in any decade, like listening to INXS’ “Don’t Change” for the first time.

Listen in: September Again (Live on KEXP)

Courtesy @notionofanguish/X

10/19 — Ann Wilson, The Vic

Rock royalty on a Thursday night at The Vic? Sign me up.

Heart lead singer Ann Wilson, who announced this summer she is working on new music with her sister Nancy, will bring the hits on a Thursday in mid-October.

Listen in: Heart’s Crazy On You (live)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 20: Ann Wilson of Heart performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

10/28 — Lauryn Hill and the Fugees, United Center

There’s been delays to the tour but the Fugees are finally playing Chicago for the first time since the 90s and it may be their last ever performances as a trio. In April, member Pras was convicted in a conspiracy case involving funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors.

As if seeing the Fugees wasn’t reason enough to go, Lauryn Hill is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic solo debut “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

It should be one of the best hip-hop shows ever in Chicago.

Listen in: How Many Mics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Lauryn Hill, Pras Michél and Wyclef Jean, of the Fugees, perform onstage during Global Citizen Festival 2023 at Central Park on September 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

10/29 — Faye Webster, Riviera Theatre

There’s nothing like an artist who can bring you right into a song with tremendous imagery, something Atlanta-based indie sensation Faye Webster does with ease.

Even though it’s simple, the following line brings an instant feeling of a cheap adventure to Jamaica’s capitol with the love of your life.

“I don’t know that much about Kingston/But I like the sound it makes when it starts pouring rain.”

She rocks The Riv right before Halloween.

Listen in: Kingston

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – AUGUST 22: Faye Webster performs at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on August 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)