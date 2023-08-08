CHICAGO — House music will fill the air in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood this weekend.

My House Music Festival will head back to Pilsen’s Harrison Park for its eighth annual weekend takeover this weekend Aug. 12-13.

“Chicago has always been a hub for house music, and this festival is a celebration of that legacy,” says Alexandra Castro, Marketing Director for Tribú Presents.

Performances from DJs Armand Van Helden, Derrick Carter, Bad Boy Bill, Joeski, Marshall Jefferson, DJ Spen, and over 20 artists will bring house music back to its birthplace.

“We want to continue to honor and pay tribute to the pioneers of house music and the impact that they’ve had on music culture worldwide. We are proud to create an inclusive and welcoming space for all music lovers to come together and enjoy the experience.”

My House Music Festival donates a portion of festival proceeds to Harrison Park’s little league and summer programs.

Single day and weekend passes to the two-day electronic music festival are available. To purchase, click here.

Harrison Park is located at 1824 South Wood Street in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. Gates open at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

For more information on My House Music Festival, click here.