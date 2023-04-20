CHICAGO — We’re in a bout of dreary April weather after a glimpse of summer last week, but May kicks off what looks to be one of the busiest summers of live music in Chicago.

Let’s take a look at 10 great shows coming to the city next month.

5/2 — M83, Riviera Theatre

Anthony Gonzalez, better known as M83, has been recording since 2001 — but has been away from the stage since 2016.

It was in 2011 that the native Parisian turned Los Angelite was launched into stardom by the critically and commercially-acclaimed hit “Midnight City.”

“Fantasy” is the follow up to 2016’s “Junk,” which got torn apart in some critics’ circles despite being a really fun and upbeat album. His show at The Vic on that tour was nothing short of spectacular. M83 will look to bring the same energy nearly seven years later at “The Riv” next month.

Listen in: Midnight City

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 03: Anthony Gonzalez of M83 performs at Samsung Galaxy S III M83 performance in New York with a special appearance by Kat McPhee at Hammerstein Ballroom on October 3, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Samsung)

5/4 — GZA, The Promontory

If you’re a big Wu-Tang Clan fan, have no fear — the eldest statesman of the group, GZA, has been playing several of the group’s big hits.

He doesn’t ignore his solo work, playing heavily from the critically-acclaimed 1995 LP “Liquid Swords.” You can catch him at The Promontory in Hyde Park.

Listen in: Shadowboxin’ ft. Method Man

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 25: GZA performs onstage during #TBT Night Presented By BuzzFeed at Mastercard House on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

5/5 — Feist, Radius

Feist is only 47 but has been performing since 1991 when she became the lead vocalist for a punk band out of Calgary, Canada at the age of 15.

You may know her from her hit “1234” being featured in an iPod Nano commercial.

She recently was in the news for dropping off Arcade Fire’s tour as support following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct by lead singer Win Butler. Feist performs at the new venue Radius, located in Pilsen.

Listen in: I Feel It all

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: Musician Leslie Feist of the band Feist performs during Day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival held at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

5/6, 5/7 — Blink-182, United Center

While blink-182 has been playing shows over the last nine years, it wasn’t really blink-182 without frontman Tom DeLonge. Tom is back and the band just played their first show since 2014 with the original trio — getting high marks for headlining Coachella.

They play two dates at the United Center on May 6 and 7.

Listen in: Stay Together For The Kids

Blink-182 band members Mark Hoppus (L), Travis Barker (C) and Tom DeLonge (R) perform during the first week-end of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, on April 14, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

5/8 — Metronomy, Metro

British band Metronomy clocks in with one of the catchiest songs of all-time in “The Look.” The electronic indie group clearly takes heavy influence from the New Wave era and the results will have you dancing before taking your next breath.

Listen in: The Look

British band Metronomy (L to R) singer and guitarist Joseph Mount (L), keyboardist Oscar Cash, bassist Olugbenga Adelek and drummer Anna Prior perform on stage during the Solidays music festival in Paris on June 29, 2014. AFP PHOTO / THOMAS SAMSON (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

5/16 — Caroline Polachek, Riviera Theatre

“You’re the only one who knows me babe!” Caroline Polachek exclaims in her breakout hit “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings.”

Her grind in the music industry started by founding the infectious indie band Charlift (jam on here) — which released three albums before their 2016 breakup. Polachek went solo and hasn’t looked back.

Listen in: So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: Caroline Polachek performs at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Coachella)

5/17 — Lizzo, United Center

Grammy-award winner Lizzo is back at the UC next month after playing the venue last fall. Fun fact — after moving to Minneapolis in 2011, Lizzo eventually made it on Prince’s 2014 album “Plectrumelectrum.”

Listen in: Soulmate

Lizzo performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2023 at The O2 Arena on February 11, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

5/18, 5/20 — The National, Soccer Mommy, Auditorium Theatre

The National’s “Boxer” was thrown into the spotlight when a younger Barack Obama selected “Fake Empire” to be featured in his campaign — which ended up being the top song of his 2008 run.

The indie icons, who hail from Cincinnati via Brooklyn, will be joined by Sophia Allison, better known as Soccer Mommy, at the Auditorium Theatre for two dates.

Listen in: The National’s Pink Rabbits, Soccer Mommy’s Your Dog

Matt Berninger of The National performs during weekend two of the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin on October 12, 2018. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

5/27 — Seal, Chicago Theatre

One of the top artists of the 1990s is still going strong. Seal hasn’t released an album since 2017 but recently reissued “Kiss from a Rose” in February. He will be bringing his angelic voice to the Chicago Theatre right before Memorial Day.

Listen in: Kiss from a Rose

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Singer Seal performs at the 4th Annual Women’s March LA: Women Rising at Pershing Square on January 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/Getty Images)

5/30 — Ben Folds with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Symphony Center

Early 2000s piano man Ben Folds is joining forces with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for one unique show. The tickets are pricey, but include a pre-concert reception and dinner.

Listen in: Brick

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 10: Recording artist Ben Folds performs at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on September 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)