CHICAGO — With weather warming up and St. Patrick’s Day on the horizon, more great acts are headed to Chicago venues next month.

Here are ten of the best coming to the city.

3/2 — Titus Andronicus, Bottom Lounge

Taken from the name of a Shakespeare tragedy, New Jersey’s Titus Andronicus is known for critically-acclaimed indie rock with a mix of subtle history references.

Their arguably-best 2010 album “The Monitor” is named after the United States’ USS Monitor during the Civil War.

Listen in: A More Perfect Union

INDIO, CA – APRIL 15: Musicians Patrick Stickles (L) and Amy Klein of Titus Andronicus perform during Day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival 2011 held at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2011 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

3/3 — Kweku Collins, Sleeping Village

Evanston’s very own Kweku Collins released his debut EP in 2015 when he was still in high school.

After six years between his last album “Grey,” Collins released his new LP “Then Spring” on Feb. 3. A month to the day after the release, he’s set to rock Sleeping Village on a Friday night.

Listen in: Lonely Lullabies (Live on KEXP)

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 01: Kweku Collins performs on the Skate Stage during the 2018 Made In America Festival – Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 1, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

3/4 — Elle King, The Salt Shed

Elle King got her first breakthrough in 2014 with the infectious single “Ex’s & Oh’s” — which ended up charting and received two Grammy nominations.

Starting out with more of a blues, country and pop sound, her new album “Come Get Your Wife” is more of a foray into country.

Fun fact — King is the daughter of actor Rob Schneider.

Listen in: America’s Sweetheart

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 25: Elle King performs onstage during day two of the 2022 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival on September 25, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)

3/10 — White Reaper, Metro

Louisville has always been an underrated hot bed of music and White Reaper’s sound will bring you back to the late 90s/early 2000s. Their latest infectious single “Pages” has been getting a lot of radio play.

Another fun fact for you — the co-founder shares his name with Blackhawks’ legendary goalie Tony Esposito.

Listen in: Pages

3/10 — Iggy Pop, The Salt Shed

The man, the myth, the legend Iggy Pop is arguably the Salt Shed’s biggest get of their inaugural 2023 indoor season.

Iggy returns to Chicago for the first time since 2016 and will be playing many solo and Stooges hits.

Listen in: The Passenger

US singer Iggy Pop performs on stage during the Nice’s Jazz Festival in Nice, south-eastern France on July 19, 2022. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP) (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

3/11 — Weyes Blood, Riviera Theatre

Her voice is perfect for chamber pop and she has no signs of slowing down. Natalie Mering, aka Weyes Blood, got her start singing in church due to being born to Born Again Christian parents.

She told outlets they were “bummed,” when she decided to leave and has been pretty much releasing her own music ever since.

Listen in: It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 18: Weyes Blood performs onstage at The 2020 NAMM Show – 35th Annual NAMM TEC Awards on January 18, 2020 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAMM)

3/11-3/12 — The Jayhawks, Old Town School of Folk Music

While aforementioned Elle King is newer to alternative country, The Jayhawks are one of the godfathers of the genre.

Coming out of the same Twin Cities music scene as Prince in the mid-80s, The Jayhawks have gone on to release 11 studio albums.

Get lost in one of the best songs of all time, “Blue,” below.

Listen in: Blue

INDIO, CA – APRIL 28: Musician Mark Olson of The Jayhawks performs onstage during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field on April 28, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

3/17 — JAWNY, Thalia Hall

Sometimes music needs to be plain old fun and that’s exactly what JAWNY brings. He brings credence to the idea that anyone with talent can become popular with addicting bedroom pop melodies and TikTok.

Listen in: Honeypie

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 16: JAWNY attends the Interscope Coachella Party on April 16, 2022 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Interscope Records)

3/23, 3/24-3/25 — Wilco and Horsegirl, Riviera Theatre

Known for playing small residencies at Chicago venues throughout their career, Wilco will be playing three shows next month at The Riv. Hardcore fans will probably be attending all three, due to the band promising that no setlist will be the same.

But the real story here may be the opener — Chicago up-and-comers Horsegirl.

They’re getting a lot of attention on XRT with “Anti-glory,” which has a bass line that cuts directly into your soul. Pegged to open for Wilco, the group is signed to Matador records and still haven’t reached their 20s.

Listen in: Wilco’s War on War (Live on KEXP), Horsegirl’s Anti-glory

MANCHESTER, TN – JUNE 14: Wilco performs onstage during day 2 of the 2013 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on June 14, 2013 in Manchester, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

3/31 — Shwayze, Beat Kitchen

Quite possibly one of the last true “MTV hype acts,” Shwayze burst onto the scene in 2008 with “Buzzin'” and subsequent reality documentary of the same name. Go back to a simpler time on a Friday night at the Beat Kitchen.

Listen in: Buzzin’

NEW YORK – AUGUST 19: Musicians Shwayze and Cisco Adler perform on MTV’s “TRL” at the MTV studios in Times Square on August 19, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)