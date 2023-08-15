CHICAGO — Madonna’s postponed tour, which included many sold-out stops, including Chicago, is back on, with new dates announced for the United Center.

Madonna’s stop in Chicago includes back-to-back shows at the United Center on Feb. 1-2. The 64-year-old was originally scheduled to perform in Chicago Aug 9-10. Tickets purchased for previous Chicago shows will be honored.

In June, the singer’s manager announced that the Grammy award winner was sidelined with a serious bacterial infection, causing her to pause her tour.

On Aug. 4, Madonna addressed her fans on social media, saying: “Thank you again for your incredible support and patience over these past few weeks. I’m happy to report that the re-routed tour schedule will be coming in the next few days. See you soon for a well deserved celebration.”

‘The Celebration Tour’ officially kicks off Oct. 14 in London, with the North American leg of the tour beginning Dec. 13 in Brooklyn.

U.S. dates include New York, Boston, Washington D.C., Toronto, Detroit, Montreal, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Seattle, Minnesota, Tampa, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Denver, Atlanta, and Sacramento.

Canceled dates include Nashville and Tulsa.

