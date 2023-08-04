CHICAGO — The Lollapalooza Music Festival 2023 kicked day two off with a bang.

On a sold out Friday, The 1975, Knocked Loose, Subtronics, Kendrick Lamar were the headliners Lollapalooza 2023. But during the day, fans were able to enjoy a variety of artists from rap to electro pop and indie to pop-punk.

Brittney Denise Parks of the band Sudan Archives performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sudan Archives, also known as Brittney Denise Parks, performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Hemlocke Springs performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Miku Kobato of Band-Maid performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Kanami Tōno of Band-Maid performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Saiki Atsumi of Band-Maid performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Akane Hirose of Band-Maid performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Misa, from left, Miku Kabato, Akane Hirose, Saiki Atsumi, and Kanami Tōno of Band-Maid perform on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Charlotte Sands performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Annie DiRusso performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Tens performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Beabadoobee performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Beabadoobee performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Sabrina Carpenter performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Ninajirachi stands for a portrait on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ Diesel, performs on day two of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The festival takes place every year in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day.

