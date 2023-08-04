CHICAGO — The Lollapalooza Music Festival 2023 kicked day two off with a bang.
On a sold out Friday, The 1975, Knocked Loose, Subtronics, Kendrick Lamar were the headliners Lollapalooza 2023. But during the day, fans were able to enjoy a variety of artists from rap to electro pop and indie to pop-punk.
The festival takes place every year in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day.
