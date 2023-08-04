CHICAGO — Festival-goers raced into Grant Park on Thursday as Lollapalooza 2023 has finally arrived.

Lollapalooza 2023 kicked off it’s four day music festival on Thursday with headliners Karol G, The Rose, Diplo, and Billie Eilish, along with dozens of artists from rap to electro pop and indie to pop-punk.

The festival takes place every year in Chicago’s Grant Park from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6. Gates will open at 11 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. each day.

Friday tickets are sold out. Get on waitlist here.