CHICAGO — Lollapalooza 2023 wrapped the weekend up with a variety of performances that kept festival-goers dancing until the very end.

Lollapalooza 2023 closed out the four day music festival with headliners Lana Del Rey, L’Impératrice, Louis The Child, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Other acts include Lil Yachty, Afrojack, Joey Bada$$, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ingrid Andress, Mt. Joy, among many others to perform on Sunday at Lollapalooza 2023.

