CHICAGO — Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park for its fourth and final day of the festival — with a side of possible showers and storms to come.

Chicago Weather | Tom Skilling and the WGN Weather Center’s Forecast (wgntv.com)

Gates will open at noon and close at 10 p.m. with 47 acts on eight different stages throughout the day.

PHOTOS: Day 3 of Lollapalooza (wgntv.com)

The gates are located at the following locations:

Sunday 8/6: Lana Del Rey, L’Impératrice, Louis The Child, Red Hot Chili Peppers

Main Entrance: Michigan and Ida B. Wells

Michigan and Ida B. Wells North Entrance: Monroe and Columbus

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LOLLA LINE-UP

Sunday tickets are sold-out. Get on waitlist here.

Is there a map of the festival grounds?

YES, HERE: Check out the festival map for 2023 here.