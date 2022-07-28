CHICAGO — Lollapalooza kicked off Thursday in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Gates opened at 11 a.m. Thursday but festival goers lined up hours before.

Thursday’s headliners include Metallica, Lil Baby, Jazmine Sullivan, Billy Strings and Zhu.

Festival-goers can only bring small purses, totes and drawstring bags. All of those bags must be clear and made of clear plastic, vinyl or pvc, plus they can not be larger than 12 inches x 12 inches x 6 inches.

All bags will be searched before entry and backpacks and bags with multiple pockets will not be allowed into the festival at all.

Unlike last year, you don’t have to bring a vaccine card, or present a negative COVID-19 test result to enter Lollapalooza; however, if you are unvaccinated, the CDC does suggest you wear a mask at the event.

Full details on each day’s schedule and lineup on the Lollapalooza website.

“Lollapalooza wants every fan to feel safe at the fest. We will not tolerate any harassment based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability, body size, appearance, age or national origin. If you feel like you’re being harassed, are the victim of nonconsensual touching, or otherwise feel unsafe, please report it to the nearest staff member,” organizers stated on Lollapalooza’s website.