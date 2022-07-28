CHICAGO — Lollapalooza will call Chicago home for another decade.

The festival’s creator Perry Farrell spoke with WGN’s Dean Richards on Thursday, the first day of the four day festival.

“The mayor has given us a ten year extension in the park,” Farrell said. “So we’ll be around here for another decade.”

Lolla runs through Sunday in Chicago’s Grant Park.

This year’s headliners include Metallica on Thursday, Dua Lipa on Friday, J. Cole on Saturday and Green Day on Sunday.

Full schedule and information at Lollapalooza’s website.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!