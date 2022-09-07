CHICAGO — Lollapalooza in Chicago’s Grant Park has become a summer tradition — and so has the massive bill to repair the park afterwards.

Lolla organizers, the company called C3 Presents, has paid $409,695 to restore Grant Park back to its pre-festival condition. The cost is $120,000 more than last year’s bill.

The information obtained through a Freedom of Information request by the Chicago Tribune said this will pay for the planting of new seed, sod, shrubbery and irrigation.

Most of the work is already done and is expected to be finished next week. C3 has also offered to resurface the tennis courts, something above and beyond what their deal requires.

Lollapalooza’s new 10-year extension to stay in Grant Park allows them to increase the daily fest attendance, which could damage the park even more.