The video above was recorded on March 21, when the Lollapalooza lineup was initially announced.

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has released its 2023 hour-by-hour schedule, giving festival-goers a more detailed look at what days and times their favorite acts take the stage.

The annual event will be held at Grant Park in downtown Chicago from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Headliners include Billie Eilish, Karol G and Diplo on Thursday; Kendrick Lamar and 1975 on Friday; Tomorrow X Together and Odeza on Saturday; and Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del on Sunday.

Four-day, two-day, one-day and VIP tickets are still available.

For more information, go to: Lollapalooza.com.