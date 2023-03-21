CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official 2023 lineup Tuesday for this summer’s four-day music festival.

The annual event will be held at Grant Park in downtown Chicago from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.

Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

Other acts include Noah Kahan, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Louis The Child, Pusha T, Yung Gravy, The Revivalists, Sabrina Carpenter, Afrojack — among many others.

Presale for the festival starts Thursday at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza.com. A presale code for first access tickets is also available through the site.

For more information, go to: Lollapalooza.com