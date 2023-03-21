CHICAGO — Lollapalooza released the official 2023 lineup Tuesday for this summer’s four-day music festival.
The annual event will be held at Grant Park in downtown Chicago from Thursday, Aug. 3 to Sunday, Aug. 6.
Headliners include Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL LOLLAPALOOZA LINEUP
Other acts include Noah Kahan, Maggie Rogers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds To Mars, Diplo, Louis The Child, Pusha T, Yung Gravy, The Revivalists, Sabrina Carpenter, Afrojack — among many others.
Presale for the festival starts Thursday at 10 a.m. on Lollapalooza.com. A presale code for first access tickets is also available through the site.
For more information, go to: Lollapalooza.com