CHICAGO — Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park Thursday for a four-day festival that will takeover Grant Park from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6.

The music fest will feature over 170 bands, eight stages and headliners that include Billie Eilish (Thursday), Kendrick Lamar, The 1975 (Friday), Odesza, Tomorrow X Together (Saturday) and Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lana Del Rey (Sunday).

SAFETY FIRST

You can learn bout safety, allowed and prohibited items, how to get help at Lollapalooza and more here.

MOBILE APP Presented by Bud Light: Download The Official Lolla Mobile App presented by Bud Light for Android and iPhone to have everything Lolla right at your fingertips.

WRISTBAND ACTIVATION: Fans must activate their wristbands before heading to Grant Park by clicking HERE and register for Cashless presented by PayPal & Venmo.

BEYOND THE MUSIC

T-MOBILE CLUB MAGENTA

Headed to Lollapalooza? We’ll meet you there, with our record-breaking 5G network and T-Mobile Club Magenta. Enjoy views of T-Mobile Stage, charging, a private bar, plus the chance to win exclusive backstage access. We’ve got you covered because when you’re with T-Mobile, you’re with the band!

BUD LIGHT BACKYARD

There’s no better way to experience festival season than in the Bud Light Backyard! Grab a cold Bud Light and enjoy LIVE music artists, DJ performances, and a lot of dancing. See you there!

CHASE SAPPHIRE LOUNGE

Calling all Sapphire Reserve cardmembers! Elevate your festival experience with complimentary bites, refined refreshments, stage views and more at the Sapphire Lounge. Located south of Buckingham Fountain at Balbo. Just show your card to enter (and you can bring a guest). Space is limited.

COINBASE TOKEN CLUB

You can find the Coinbase Token Club directly next to the Coinbase Stage! Get access to our exclusive side-stage lounge by visiting CBTOKEN.CLUB to connect your previously used Coinbase, MetaMask or other wallet to reveal your tier and claim a free Lolla-inspired NFT! With Gold tier access, you’ll have the chance to score amazing views of the Coinbase Stage and may even score tickets to a Lolla Aftershow!

TITO’S STARDUST EXPERIENCE

You know our vodka’s smooth and we love dogs. But do you know how Tito’s Handmade Vodka came to be? Stop by the Tito’s Stardust Experience to learn about our story, hit the photo booth, and snag custom swag all with a fresh cocktail in hand. Here’s to becoming America’s Original Craft Vodka. Here’s to you for getting us here.

CASA BACARDÍ POP UP

If you like Pina Co-Lollas… Check out the CASA BACARDÍ pop up next to the BACARDÍ stage for live music, iconic cocktails and a chance to win BACARDÍ stage-side access, custom sneakers and more! Golden Hour: Visit any BACARDÍ spot on the map at 6PM daily for a sweet & spicy delight. *While supplies last.*

HULU HOUSE

Heading to Lollapalooza? Come to the Hulu House to pick up some Hulu swag (while supplies last) and have the best seat in the house with streaming content live from select Lollapalooza stages.

TOYOTA MUSIC DEN

Toyota Music Den is a go for launch! Don’t miss the chance to customize your own shoe charm at the all-new 2023 Prius, and of course, you can’t forget a commemorative bandana. All of this plus much more while catching intimate sets from your fav artists! Compliments of Toyota while supplies last.

LIQUID DEATH COUNTRY CLUB

The Liquid Death Country Club is now accepting memberships at Lolla. Sell your soul to join and you’ll enjoy our premium country club experience including a complimentary tallboy of Liquid Death, airbrush tattoos, Horrorscope readings, and more. Save time onsite and click to get your free membership card now. #DeathToPlastic

ADOBE ART GARDEN

Don’t miss the Adobe Art Garden, where designs from Chicago creators come to life as 3D sculptures. It’s the perfect setting for your Lollapalooza selfies. Look for QR codes on-site to learn more about the designs and unlock exclusive Adobe Express templates for all your posts from the festival.

KIDZAPALOOZA PRESENTED BY LIFEWAY KEFIR

Kidzapalooza Presented by Lifeway Kefir is back and better than ever. Young Lolla fans can enjoy a family-friendly lineup of performers, participate in fun activities and more – all in a designated area built just for them!

DUNKIN’ RHYTHM ROOM

Make sure to stop by the Dunkin’ Rhythm Room for prizes, photo moments, and games. For even more fun and exclusive experiences, download the Dunkin’ Rewards App ahead of time for access to the rooftop lounge, FREE samples of some of your favorite coffee and Munchkin flavors, premium giveaways and more!

ABOUT-FACE BEAUTY STOP

Swing by the about-face Beauty Stop for complimentary, festival-proof makeup looks, like pigment-packed eyes, long-lasting lips + iridescent shimmer, done by on-site makeup artists. Swatch + play with Halsey’s award-winning, high-performance makeup IRL, plus score exclusive discounts just for stopping by.

SNAP

The Snapchat AR Compass is your ultimate Lollapalooza tour guide! It’s the best way to experience the festival—easily find every stage, see all the set times, and keep your festival crew close.

COKE STUDIO

At Coke Studio, fans can transform themselves into a band, create unique album art and record a music video — all with the help of Coca-Cola Real Magic and AI. While they stay hot for their big performance, fans can cool down in the “green room” featuring an artist collage and ice-cold Coke Zero Sugar.

RED BULL TRAILER BAR

Need a boost? Swing by the Red Bull Trailer Bar for a refreshing Watermelon Margarita mocktail featuring the Red Bull Red Edition.

BUD LIGHT SELTZER

Experience the bubbly, refreshing taste of Bud Light Seltzer and snap a pic with friends in the LED tunnel!

KIM CRAWFORD WINES

Dance the night away, capture fun photo moments, or enjoy a glass of Kim Crawford wine – whatever you need to feel refreshed and Amazingly You. Take a moment for yourself in our Wine Down Oasis by Kim Crawford.

SPOTIFY PRESENTS: BUNNYLAND AT LOLLAPALOOZA

Calling all Bunnies! In partnership with NewJeans, Spotify will have its own Bunnyland – a dedicated space packed with activities & prizes for fans to enjoy for one-day-only on Thursday, August 3. Be on the lookout for exclusive content with NewJeans in celebration of the group’s latest EP, Get Up. Follow @spotify all weekend long for more content with your favorite artists.

JACK DANIEL’S & COCA-COLA READY-TO-DRINK AIRSTREAM

Like summertime and Chicago, Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola are together at last in a ready-to-drink canned cocktail. Visit the Jack & Coke Airstream to enjoy the crisp, refreshing, and unmistakable taste of a perfectly mixed Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola, and snag exclusive branded swag while supplies last.

JACK DANIEL’S 360 MAKE IT COUNT CAM

Capture the moment with good friends and Jack Daniel’s. Swing by the “Make It Count” 360 photo booth, grab a Jack Daniel’s cocktail from the bar, and dress up your festival look with branded swag

HENDRICK’S GRAND GARDEN BAR

Cucumber Salutations! Festival goers, come grab a deliciously refreshing cocktail from Hendrick’s Grand Garden Bar. Find us located in the cocktail garden in GA. Take a seat in our garden oasis, inhale the delightful scent of roses, and of course sip some refreshing Hendrick’s cocktails. While you’re here, don’t forget to try the limited time Hendrick’s Flora Adora, inspired by the wildflowers of Scotland!

MERCH

We have lots of ways to grab your official merch throughout the weekend. The mega LollaShop at Buckingham Fountain is your destination for the entire lineup of goods, from bandanas to varsity jackets and stickers to sweatshirts. We also have three satellite stores stocked with all of the top-sellers — two on Columbus at either end of ChowTown and another near the Coinbase Stage. Preview a few items from the collection here.

GUEST SERVICES

BIKING TO THE FESTIVAL

In addition to public transportation, walking and other means of getting to the event sustainably, we encourage festival goers to bike to the festival! Lolla has partnered with ChainLinks who will be offering a complimentary bike valet just south of the main entrance off Michigan Ave. for those riding in on their own bikes. Be sure to bring your own lock! Additionally, Divvy is offering one free ride (up to $5) using the code LOLLA23 in the Lyft or Divvy app. Plus, they’ll have a Divvy bike valet at 8th St & Michigan Ave, so you don’t have to worry about parking.

GUEST SERVICES & ACCESSIBILITY CENTER

Visit a Guest Services booth or staff member for all event related questions while on site. The main Guest Services booth is located at Columbus and Ida B Wells. Two additional tents are located off Columbus, north of Jackson and off Balbo and one at Kidzapalooza. For all questions related to our Accessibility Programs and Services on-site, visit the Accessibility Center, located on Columbus Dr. in front of Buckingham Fountain.

TAG-A-KID

Visit our Tag-A-Kid booth, located right outside of Kidzapalooza, presented by Lifeway Keifer. Here, adults can register their kid(s) with the festival and receive a special wristband. In the instance that a child gets lost, we have a way to reunite them with their parent(s). Many times, the booth also services as a meeting place should adults and kids get separated from each other.

LOCKERS & MOBILE CHARGING

Do you want a safe and secure place to store your things and keep your phone charged while you enjoy Lollapalooza? We offer lockers and mobile charging pack rentals available near the main entrance, so you can free up your hands and avoid losing any personal items during the show. Click here to reserve your locker in advance and secure the best available pricing.

SAFEFEST

New this year, a new team of friendly guides in bright yellow shirts. Whether you have questions, need help finding a medical or security location, or directional help leaving the park, this team is here to be your guide.

THIS MUST BE THE PLACE: We strive to continually update and evolve our safety and security protocols, which includes education and preventative measures to keep people safe. With this in mind, we are partnering with This Must Be the Place, an overdose prevention nonprofit, who will educate music fans about the dangers of Fentanyl and supply them with the life-saving opioid reversal medicine, Naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. We encourage fans to stop by their booth at Buckingham Fountain to learn more.

LOST & FOUND

New this year! Pre-register your item(s) with our Lost & Found team, and we’ll have a much easier time getting it back to you. Pre-register here. If you lose something at the festival, check with the main Guest Services booth at Columbus and Ida B. Wells Drive or visit Lollapalooza’s virtual lost and found here. You can view found inventory or create an alert to more quickly get connected with your item(s). If you find something, please turn it into a Guest Services booth. Post-Event Lost & Found will take place at the Hilton Chicago Downtown, 720 S. Michigan Ave. in the Grand Traditions Room from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on Monday, August 7. You can also search our digital lost and found here.

DOING OUR PART

WATER AND COOLING STATIONS

Fans are encouraged to bring an EMPTY, refillable water bottle to help reduce plastic waste and to show their commitment by tagging #BYOBottle in their Lolla photos! In 2022 fans poured enough water to fill over 690,926 water bottles, bringing the number to over 7.4 million since 2010. Take a break from the sun on our cooling buses by the Medical Tents on Balbo or Jackson or enjoy the breeze from our cooling stations scattered around the park.

SUSTAINABILITY

Lollapalooza, an Illinois Sustainability Award recipient, is committed to sustainable festival practices in the field, behind the scenes and through the preservation of the ever-beautiful Grant Park. This commitment is integrated into every area of the park, from recycling and composting to eco-friendly service items at Chow Town, and Hydration Stations that provide patrons free, filtered water, diverting millions of plastic bottles from the landfill. Additionally, Lollapalooza will use biodiesel for all generators and equipment and will fund renewable energy projects through carbon offset purchases.

MATERIAL RECOVERY

In an effort to create a more sustainable future within the festival sector, Lolla is working to redirect materials away from Chicago’s landfills this year. These materials will be collected and distributed throughout the local community to promote positive change, and a better quality of life for our neighbors.

HELP REDUCE WASTE WITH REVERB

REVERB is excited to support Lollapalooza’s efforts to build a more sustainable music industry at the festival through the Divert It! composting program. While onsite, REVERB volunteers will be educating and engaging fans in the fight to reduce food waste, an often-overlooked driver of global climate change. Additionally, REVERB volunteers will help run the YETI Hydration Stations and Rock & Recycle program.

We invite attendees to join our sustainability efforts to reduce the festival’s impact on the environment by participating in recycling initiatives such our Rock and Recycle Program, where fans can earn a commemorative Lollapalooza t-shirt, diverting waste from going into the landfill by composting your food waste and other compostables, refilling your EMPTY water bottles to reduce plastic waste and taking eco-friendly transportation to the festival. Be sure to use the proper bins to dispose of your waste, recyclables and compostables at the festival.

TURN CUPS

We have teamed up with TURN to help tackle the problem of single-use plastic waste. Fans can support sustainability and return their cup for the chance to win exclusive prizes, like Ticket upgrades, festival cash, and more! To get started, fans can register their wristband with TURN at customer.turnus.in/link-events/wristband. At the festival, they just enjoy a drink and return their cups to designated bins around the site for a chance to win. If selected, they’ll receive a text with details on how to redeem their reward at the phone number registered on their wristband.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

This year, Lollapalooza will be testing renewable energy options including solar and battery hybrid technologies, in hopes of paving the way to reducing emissions at our festival in years to come. We have also partnered withBillie Eilish and environmental non-profit REVERB to use solar powered, intelligent battery systems for her headlining performance on Thursday. More here.

COMMITMENT TO THE COMMUNITY

Lollapalooza works to introduce Chicago youth to the diverse creative opportunities in the festival industry and reduce barriers to arts access in Chicago schools. In 2021, Lollapalooza reaffirmed its commitment to the city with the creation of the Lollapalooza Arts Education Fund, a $2.2M donation to support arts education in Chicago Public Schools (CPS). Distributed through local nonprofit, Ingenuity, the funds will support more than 100,000 CPS students through 2026. Outside the classroom, Lollapalooza’s partnership with After School Matters supports after-school and summer programs that provide Chicago teens with opportunities to learn new artistic skills and display their artworks at Lollapalooza. In addition, Lolla hosts youth from across the city to participate in Immersion Day, a half-day event that gives Chicago teens a behind-the-scenes tour of the Lollapalooza grounds and provides an intro to event production through hands-on learning experiences led by the festival organizers. Lolla provides post-secondary opportunities through the Lollapalooza & Sueños Festival Job Fair, a networking event that highlights employment opportunities at Chicago festivals and pathways to careers in the creative sector for students at City Colleges of Chicago, one of the largest community college systems in the country. Through community engagement efforts, Lollapalooza received and responded to Chicago residents’ requests for improved communal spaces by fully funding the Grant Park Tennis and Pickleball Court Project. In addition, Lollapalooza engages its Chicago arts and culture community year-round through ongoing partnerships with the African American Heritage Festival, TIP Fest, Musically Fed, Black Culture Fest, and more.

AFTER SCHOOL MATTERS STUDENTS CONTRIBUTE TO LOLLA

For the third year, Lollapalooza is partnering with After School Matters to introduce Chicago teens to various creative careers in the festival industry. This spring and summer sessions, 35 ASM teens in multiple programs dedicated their program sessions to creating designs and artwork for the 2023 Lollapalooza festival. Teens worked closely with the Lolla team to discuss branding and their concepts including creating more than 30 graphic designs displayed throughout the festival. The poster wall around the site as well as the scrims at the front Entrance on Michigan were designed by students. In addition, the muralist students designed and painted the Perry’s container located on Columbus Ave.

MUSICALLY FED

Lollapalooza is pleased to partner with Musically Fed this year. Musically Fed works with artists, promoters, management, and venues nationwide to donate unused backstage meals to community organizations that feed the homeless, hungry and food insecure. Those passionate about ending hunger can contribute to this life saving work at www.musicallyfed.org.

AND MORE!

OFFICIAL LIVESTREAM

Hulu is the official streaming destination of Lollapalooza 2023. Beginning Thursday, August 3 through the end of the festival, Hulu subscribers will be able to tune into the select performances, backstage interviews and much more at no additional cost. Watch and see the full schedule at hulu.com/lollapalooza.

LOLLAPALOOZA AFTERSHOW:

This year Lollapalooza is bringing over 50 Official Aftershows featuring incredible artists to venues throughout Chicago, keeping fans rocking even after the festival gates have closed. Tickets are still available to select shows. Check out the full schedule and get tickets at www.do312.com/lollaaftershows.