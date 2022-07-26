CHICAGO — Rock band and Lollapalooza headliner Green Day will be performing at Wrigleyville’s Metro this week in a surprise show announced Tuesday.

Prior to the band closing out at the Grant Park music festival, they will do a special show at the Metro just north of Wrigley Field on North Clark Street.

The Metro’s website confirmed that they’ll perform at 18+ show at 11 p.m. Friday July 29.

Tickets will be $60 in advance and $70 day of. All tickets are being sold online and will be will call only.

For more information visit metrochicago.com.

