Lollapalooza Festival 2023 officially kicks off Thursday in Chicago’s Grant Park — and WGN Entertainment Reporter Dean Richards will be bringing you LIVE coverage all weekend.

Dean was outside Grant Park Thursday morning before gates officially opened, and spoke to fans who were already waiting in line to get into the festival.

He also talked to Fred from 103.5 KISS FM “Fred Show” about the Lollapalooza lineup this year.

Watch the interviews in the video player above

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!