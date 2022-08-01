CHICAGO — Crews were busy Monday in Grant Park breaking down Lollapalooza as the city braces to host the festival for the next ten years.

On Sunday, after it was first reported by WGN News last week, Mayor Lightfoot got onstage with founder Perry Farrell to announce that Lollapalooza is staying put.

“All the great work. All the fabulous music will continue for 10 more years,” Lightfoot said. “That’s 10 more years of music, of arts, of support for the City of Chicago.”

The deal with C3 Presents, the company that puts on the festival, includes a possible five-year extension as well.

Under the agreement, the park district will take in between five to twenty percent of revenue from admissions, sponsorships, merchandising, streaming and licensing sales — which is estimated to total around $2 million. An additional $2.2. million will go to Chicago Public Schools for repairs and renovations.

“I feel like everyone should get the chance to experience such a big festival,” Lollapalooza attendee Kyle Butler said. “Cause even if you don’t like the music, just the vibe that surrounds the place is so fun.”

The deal also raised the festival’s attendance cap from 100,000 to 115,000.

On Monday, Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) said there were a total of 15 arrests, eight citations 68 transports to local hospitals.