CHICAGO — A month after headlining Night One of Lollapalooza in Grant Park, singer Karol G is set to return to Chicago on Friday for a show at Soldier Field.

The Colombian star’s visit on Sept. 15 is part of her 15-stop U.S. stadium tour.

The 32-year-old, behind hits ‘TQG’ (with Sharika), ‘Ay, DiOs Mío!’ and ‘Tusa’ (with Nicki Minaj), just released a new album ‘Mañana Será Bonito.’

Tickets are still available for Karol G’s Mañana Será Bonito Tour. Prices range from $67 to $285.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m., and parking lots open at 3 p.m. Early merchandise sales begin Thursday, Sept. 14, from 1-6 p.m.

