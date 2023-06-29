CHICAGO — Summer is in full swing and every weekend is jammed packed with enough concerts to make decision making difficult.

Here’s ten of the best July shows, including three music festivals.

7/1 — Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), United Center

R&B legend Erykah Badu makes her return to the area after playing Ravinia last year and headlining Pitchfork in 2021.

Her “Unfollow Me” tour comes to United Center on the first of the month with Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, opening.

Listen in: Erykah Badu’s On & On

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 08: Erykah Badu performs during Weekend 2 of the ACL Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

7/7, 7/8 — Dave Matthews Band, Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

Love them or hate them, Dave Matthews Band puts on one hell of a show.

Instead of touring every summer just to tour, the band is on support of their new album “Walk Around the Moon.”

Listen in: #41

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 10: Dave Matthews of Dave Matthews Band performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 10, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Anna Webber/Getty Images for On Location)

7/9, 7/10 — Japanese Breakfast, Salt Shed

Non fans may recognize Japanese Breakfast, aka Michelle Zauner, from her New York Times best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart.” It recounted trauma before and after her mother passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Listen to the beautiful “Tactics” below off her latest album, which examines the complicated relationship with her father.

Listen in: Tactics

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA – AUGUST 06: Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast performs during the Incheon Pentaport Music Festival on August 06, 2022 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Justin Shin/Getty Images)

7/13 — Big Joanie, Empty Bottle

After noticing a lack of diversity in punk music, London’s Stephanie Phillips started the Black feminist band Big Joanie.

Listen to the addicting single “Fall Asleep” below, which features some surprising synths.

Listen in: Fall Asleep

Big Joanie, courtesy Bandcamp

7/13 — Protomartyr, Thalia Hall

“There’s no use being sad about it, what’s the point of cryin’ about it,” Protomartyr frontman Joe Casey howls over and over in arguably their best song “Pontiac 87” through a litany of addicting bass lines.

Move over Kid Rock, this four-piece has been making great Detroit rock music for the last 13 years.

Listen in: Pontiac 87

7/16 — Cheap Trick, Metro

As part of the Metro’s 40th anniversary, the finale will knock your socks off. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Rockford’s very own Cheap Trick will grace the iconic stage.

In April 2016, the band played the iconic club for the first time since a residency in 1998.

Listen in: I Want You To Want Me

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JULY 05: Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson of the band Cheap Trick perform at Bridgestone Arena on July 05, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

7/21 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Everyone should try to see Snoop before they die. He makes his way to Tinley Park next month with Wiz Khalifa and help from old friends Too Short and Warren G.

Hopefully the parking situation will be fine. In late May, troubles led to hundreds of Janet Jackson fans missing the majority of her show.

Listen in: Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 11: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during Shaq’s Fun House Big Game Weekend at Talking Stick Resort early on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

7/21 — Sad Summer Festival ft. Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack, Sincere Engineer, Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

Former emo kids rejoice! Much like how Re:SET took over Riis Park last weekend, Sad Summer is a new traveling festival taking over Northerly Island.

Chicago’s very own Sincere Engineer, who have been on the rise for the last few years, will also be there.

Listen in: Taking Back Sunday’s Cute Without the “E”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 23: Adam Lazzara of Taking Back Sunday performs at the 2022 When We Were Young Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

7/21–7/23 — Pitchfork Music Festival ft. Alvvays, Bon Iver, Big Thief

Pitchfork, which has been in Union Park since 2006, always brings the heat with its lineups — but it seems they put a little more on their fastball this year.

One of the best bands in the world, Toronto’s Alvvays, will be bringing cuts from their excellent third album “Blue Rev.” Also there will be a Radiohead side project The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver.

Listen in: Alvvay’s Belinda Says

INDIO, CA – APRIL 21: Molly Rankin of Alvvays performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 21, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)

7/27–7/30 Out of Space at Canal Shores ft. Dawes, Lord Huron, Regina Spektor and Andrew Bird

The music venue SPACE, in partnership with the City of Evanston, is once again taking over Canal Shores this July. Fans bring their lawn chairs and sit on the first and second holes on the golf course.

Lord Huron is the only Out of Space show that is sold out at this time.

Listen in: Andrew Bird’s Pulaski at Night

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Singer Andrew Bird performs onstage during AMERICANAFEST’s Pre-GRAMMY Salute to Willie Nelson at The Troubadour on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)