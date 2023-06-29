CHICAGO — Summer is in full swing and every weekend is jammed packed with enough concerts to make decision making difficult.
Here’s ten of the best July shows, including three music festivals.
7/1 — Erykah Badu, Yasiin Bey (Mos Def), United Center
R&B legend Erykah Badu makes her return to the area after playing Ravinia last year and headlining Pitchfork in 2021.
Her “Unfollow Me” tour comes to United Center on the first of the month with Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def, opening.
Listen in: Erykah Badu’s On & On
7/7, 7/8 — Dave Matthews Band, Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island
Love them or hate them, Dave Matthews Band puts on one hell of a show.
Instead of touring every summer just to tour, the band is on support of their new album “Walk Around the Moon.”
7/9, 7/10 — Japanese Breakfast, Salt Shed
Non fans may recognize Japanese Breakfast, aka Michelle Zauner, from her New York Times best-selling memoir “Crying in H Mart.” It recounted trauma before and after her mother passed away from pancreatic cancer.
Listen to the beautiful “Tactics” below off her latest album, which examines the complicated relationship with her father.
7/13 — Big Joanie, Empty Bottle
After noticing a lack of diversity in punk music, London’s Stephanie Phillips started the Black feminist band Big Joanie.
Listen to the addicting single “Fall Asleep” below, which features some surprising synths.
7/13 — Protomartyr, Thalia Hall
“There’s no use being sad about it, what’s the point of cryin’ about it,” Protomartyr frontman Joe Casey howls over and over in arguably their best song “Pontiac 87” through a litany of addicting bass lines.
Move over Kid Rock, this four-piece has been making great Detroit rock music for the last 13 years.
7/16 — Cheap Trick, Metro
As part of the Metro’s 40th anniversary, the finale will knock your socks off. Rock and Roll Hall of Famers and Rockford’s very own Cheap Trick will grace the iconic stage.
In April 2016, the band played the iconic club for the first time since a residency in 1998.
Listen in: I Want You To Want Me
7/21 — Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too Short, Warren G, Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Everyone should try to see Snoop before they die. He makes his way to Tinley Park next month with Wiz Khalifa and help from old friends Too Short and Warren G.
Hopefully the parking situation will be fine. In late May, troubles led to hundreds of Janet Jackson fans missing the majority of her show.
Listen in: Snoop Dogg’s Drop It Like It’s Hot
7/21 — Sad Summer Festival ft. Taking Back Sunday, The Maine, Motion City Soundtrack, Sincere Engineer, Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island
Former emo kids rejoice! Much like how Re:SET took over Riis Park last weekend, Sad Summer is a new traveling festival taking over Northerly Island.
Chicago’s very own Sincere Engineer, who have been on the rise for the last few years, will also be there.
Listen in: Taking Back Sunday’s Cute Without the “E”
7/21–7/23 — Pitchfork Music Festival ft. Alvvays, Bon Iver, Big Thief
Pitchfork, which has been in Union Park since 2006, always brings the heat with its lineups — but it seems they put a little more on their fastball this year.
One of the best bands in the world, Toronto’s Alvvays, will be bringing cuts from their excellent third album “Blue Rev.” Also there will be a Radiohead side project The Smile, Big Thief and Bon Iver.
Listen in: Alvvay’s Belinda Says
7/27–7/30 Out of Space at Canal Shores ft. Dawes, Lord Huron, Regina Spektor and Andrew Bird
The music venue SPACE, in partnership with the City of Evanston, is once again taking over Canal Shores this July. Fans bring their lawn chairs and sit on the first and second holes on the golf course.
Lord Huron is the only Out of Space show that is sold out at this time.
Listen in: Andrew Bird’s Pulaski at Night