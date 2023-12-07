CHICAGO — Two of music’s biggest rock acts are coming together to take over the ‘The Friendly Confines’ next summer.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey and Def Leppard announced Thursday that their ‘Summer Stadium Tour 2024’ is coming to Wrigley Field on July 15. The Steve Miller Band will also join the classic rockers for the outdoor show.

Presale starts Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. General admission tickets will go on sale Dec. 15 at 10 a.m.

The 23-city tour includes stops in other Midwest cities, including St. Louis, Detroit, Minneapolis and more.

Click here for more information.

