CHICAGO — It’s about to be 2024 and whether you’re looking forward to the new year or filled with existential dread, there’s no doubt starting out with a show or two would be a good move.

Let’s take a look at ten of the best in Chicago.

1/2 — Motion City Soundtrack, Thalia Hall

Longtime Minneapolis band Motion City Soundtrack kick off Thalia Hall’s first show of the New Year.

The show will likely be a millennial takeover with their hits coming during the pop-punk height of the mid to late 200s.

Listen in: Everything Is Alright

PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 19: Singer from the band Motion City Soundtrack Justin Pierre performs at the Gibson Guitar celebrity hospitality lounge held at the Miners Club during the 2008 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2008 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Marsaili McGrath/Getty Images for KC Events)

1/10 — Plaid, Sleeping Village

One of the advantages of living in a big city like Chicago is getting legacy acts coming through like the UK’s Plaid.

They’ve been making experimental electronic music together since 1991 and visit Sleeping Village on Jan. 10.

Listen in: Tak 4

Plaid, courtesy Bandcamp

1/10 — Half Gringa, Schubas

Chicago’s own Half Gringa’s name is a play on singer Isabel Olive’s legacy to her Venezuelan roots while growing up in the Midwest.

Check out the hauntingly beautiful “Some Curse” below. I dare you to try not to move your head up and down around the 2:45 minute mark, it’s impossible.

Listen in: Some Curse

Half Gringa, courtesy Bandcamp

1/15, 1/26, 27 — Black Pumas, The Salt Shed

After a scorching last few years, Black Pumas are set to make their fourth appearance in Chicago since then-Mayor Lightfoot introduced them at Lollapalooza wearing their t-shirt.

Two additional shows were added later in the month at The Salt Shed. The Austin-based band just recently released their second album “Chronicles of a Diamond.”

Listen in: Colors

AUSTIN, TX – MAY 26: (L-R) Singer songwriter Eric Burton and guitarist/producer Adrian Quesada of Black Pumas perform in concert at Stubb’s Bar-B-Q on May 26, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Montinique Monroe/Getty Images)

1/19 — Meg Myers, Beat Kitchen

Singer-songwriter Meg Myers hails from Tennessee and made the big move to Los Angeles when she was 19 to pursue a music career.

She’s had three different labels release her three albums, with the latest “TIZIA” coming out in March. Myers gained widespread radio play with one of the best covers of Kate Bush’s iconic song “Running Up That Hill.”

Listen in: Cover of ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush (live)

Meg Myers performs on stage during iHeartRadio Women Who Rock (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

1/19 — Mick Jenkins, House of Blues

Chicago’s Mick Jenkins has been continuously throwing his fastball ever since his first project came out in 2012.

The Hirsch High School grad got his start going to open mic nights in the city as a teen. He’s established himself as a critically-acclaimed force in underground hip-hop. He recently spoke out over what he said was a lack of underground representation at this year’s 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop.

Listen in: Carefree

Mick Jenkins, courtesy Bandcamp

1/20 — Divino Niño, Whitney plays The Strokes, Empty Bottle

The Empty Bottle is taking part in the second annual nationwide Abortion Access Benefit Series, which spans five cities.

The lineup is entirely local with Divino Niño, Macie Stewart, Melkbelly, Resavoir and Whitney doing a set of songs from The Strokes.

All the artists are great, but keep your eye on Divino Niño, the Chicago band with roots in Colombia.

Listen in: Foam (live on Audiotree)

Divino Nino, courtesy Bandcamp

1/20 — Wishy, Gingerman Tavern

Wishy’s music sounds like it could be protruding through the walls of a hip clothing store in 1997.

One of the songwriters, Kevin Krauter, used to play in the band indie Hoops, which started at Indiana University and disbanded due to allegations. Krauter was not accused in them.

Check out the very 90’s/Garbage/Sleater-Kinney sounding single “Donut” below.

Listen in: Donut

Wishy, courtesy Bandcamp

1/27 — Lucius, The Vic

Known for their incredible live shows, the four-piece band Lucius is an indie band that veers a tiny bit into Americana, a recipe that works out beautifully.

The return the area for the first time since being one of the headliners for Out of Space at Canal Shores this summer.

Listen in: Turn It Around

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 14: (L-R) Holly Laessig and Jess Wolfe of Lucius perform with and Brandi Carlile onstage for the 21st Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 14, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )

1/31 — DJ Shadow, Metro

It’s not everyday you can see one of the most acclaimed DJs in history. DJ Shadow used his extensive vinyl collection to create his style of sampling.

He’ll turn the Metro into a dance fest on the last day of January.

Listen in: Six Days

INDIO, CA – APRIL 14: DJ Shadow performs on the Mojave stage during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)