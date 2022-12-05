CHICAGO — Rock icon Jack White has announced that he’s playing a surprise show at Empty Bottle Wednesday night.

White was already going to be in town for his show Thursday at the Aragon with U.K. up-and-comers Wet Leg opening.

He announced the Empty Bottle surprise show on Instagram Monday morning.

Tickets to the general public go on-sale Tuesday at noon. Any vault member to White’s record label, Third Man Records, will be able to purchase tickets at 9 a.m.

At the end of the month, the Empty Bottle is hosting Chicago’s Dehd for three shows, including one of New Year’s Eve.