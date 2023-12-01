CHICAGO — Winter is here but venues around the area offer a reprieve to warm up and rock out.
Here’s 10 of the best shows this month.
12/1 — Mavis Staples, Northwestern’s Cahn Auditorium
Hometown hero Mavis Staples crosses Howard Street into Evanston Friday night for a concert to benefit the James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy.
While keeping a busy live schedule, she seems never to neglect the area – with her fourth show in 2023 Friday night at Northwestern.
12/1-12/3 — Angel Olsen, Thalia Hall
Watching an artist evolve is special, especially one who is not afraid to bounce between genres.
That’s exactly what Angel Olsen has been doing – shifting from indie to more of a country folk sound. “Big Time” was her first country album released last year to universal acclaim.
As one may do, she left her hometown of St. Louis for Chicago after graduating high school and cut her teeth at places like the Hideout and Empty Bottle.
Starting Friday night, Olsen plays three shows at Thalia Hall to conclude her tour. She just released a special shirt for the series for the city that helped shape her career.
12/5 — Mandy, Indiana – Empty Bottle
Mandy, Indiana are weird and magnificent. Made up of a vocalist from Paris who sings entirely in French and three Manchester, England natives — they used to be called Gary, Indiana.
The industrial-esque group will make it hard not to dance Tuesday night at the Empty Bottle.
12/7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 — Andrew Bird’s Gezelligheid at Fourth Presbyterian Church
Once again, North Shore native Andrew Bird is returning to the Fourth Presbyterian Church for his annual-ish Gezelligheid.
Since 2009, Bird has held a concert series in December nine times at the gorgeous downtown church. He returned last year there for the first time since pandemic.
12/15 — Alligator Records’ A Blues Christmas Concert ft. Toronzo Cannon, Shemekia Copeland and more, Navy Pier
The famous Alligator Records, which has been a part of the Chicago blues landscape since 1971, is hosting a Christmas concert at Navy Pier.
The concert will feature songs from Genuine Houserockin Christmas and The Alligator Records Christmas Collection along with other seasonal favorites reinterpreted by Toronzo Cannon, Shemekia Copeland and much more.
One of the best parts? It’s free.
Listen in: Shemekia Copeland’s Married to the Blues
12/17 — Action Bronson, The Vic
One of the most charismatic rappers around, Action Bronson also doubles as a chef, travel food host and a wrestler.
He heads to The Vic to heat up a mid-December Sunday night.
Listen in: Action Bronson’s full Tiny Desk Concert
12/22 — Ratboys — Thalia Hall
Ratboys are now in their pre-teen years after forming at Notre Dame in 2010. The Chicago band is having a moment on the heels of their excellent fifth album “The Window.”
Opposite of the aforementioned Angel Olsen, Ratboys have been shifting toward less alt-country and more distortion since 2020’s “Printer’s Devil.” You can still hear their roots on the new album, making for an interesting 11-song blend.
The band is also performing live on the WGN Midday News on Dec. 18.
12/23 — Sincere Engineer, Metro
We’re keeping it local with Sincere Engineer, who have been on the rise for the last couple of years, playing Metro right before Christmas.
The brainchild behind Sincere Engineer, Chicago native Deanna Belos, has a unique background to music notoriety. She played acoustically and was involved in the Chicago punk scene by going to shows.
A record label, Red Scare, found her songs. Initially wanting to become a dentist, Belos formed a band and ventured from the crowd onto the stage. The rest is history.
12/27 — Patti Smith, Salt Shed
Patti Smith, an absolute living legend, returns to Chicago for the first time since May 2022 to heat up the Salt Shed right before New Year’s Eve.
Expect a set full of some fun covers. For example, she started covering Guiding Light by Television after the death of one of her best friends, Tom Verlaine.
Listen in: Because The Night (live in 1978)
12/29 -12/31 — The Lemonheads, SPACE
New Year’s Eve shows have been all the rage for awhile. Attention fans of ’90s nostalgia — Evanston’s SPACE welcomes The Lemonheads for a three-night set.