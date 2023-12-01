CHICAGO — Winter is here but venues around the area offer a reprieve to warm up and rock out.

Here’s 10 of the best shows this month.

12/1 — Mavis Staples, Northwestern’s Cahn Auditorium

Hometown hero Mavis Staples crosses Howard Street into Evanston Friday night for a concert to benefit the James B. Moran Center for Youth Advocacy.

While keeping a busy live schedule, she seems never to neglect the area – with her fourth show in 2023 Friday night at Northwestern.

Listen in: You Are Not Alone

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 13: Mavis Staples performs onstage at the Hudson River Park Friends 2022 Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Hudson River Park Friends)

12/1-12/3 — Angel Olsen, Thalia Hall

Watching an artist evolve is special, especially one who is not afraid to bounce between genres.

That’s exactly what Angel Olsen has been doing – shifting from indie to more of a country folk sound. “Big Time” was her first country album released last year to universal acclaim.

As one may do, she left her hometown of St. Louis for Chicago after graduating high school and cut her teeth at places like the Hideout and Empty Bottle.

Starting Friday night, Olsen plays three shows at Thalia Hall to conclude her tour. She just released a special shirt for the series for the city that helped shape her career.

Listen in: All The Good Times

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Angel Olsen performs onstage for the 22nd Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Americana Music Association )

12/5 — Mandy, Indiana – Empty Bottle

Mandy, Indiana are weird and magnificent. Made up of a vocalist from Paris who sings entirely in French and three Manchester, England natives — they used to be called Gary, Indiana.

The industrial-esque group will make it hard not to dance Tuesday night at the Empty Bottle.

Listen in: Pinking Shears

Mandy, Indiana, courtesy Bandcamp

12/7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15 — Andrew Bird’s Gezelligheid at Fourth Presbyterian Church

Once again, North Shore native Andrew Bird is returning to the Fourth Presbyterian Church for his annual-ish Gezelligheid.

Since 2009, Bird has held a concert series in December nine times at the gorgeous downtown church. He returned last year there for the first time since pandemic.

Listen in: Make a Picture

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 25: Singer Andrew Bird performs onstage during AMERICANAFEST’s Pre-GRAMMY Salute to Willie Nelson at The Troubadour on January 25, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

12/15 — Alligator Records’ A Blues Christmas Concert ft. Toronzo Cannon, Shemekia Copeland and more, Navy Pier

The famous Alligator Records, which has been a part of the Chicago blues landscape since 1971, is hosting a Christmas concert at Navy Pier.

The concert will feature songs from Genuine Houserockin Christmas and The Alligator Records Christmas Collection along with other seasonal favorites reinterpreted by Toronzo Cannon, Shemekia Copeland and much more.

One of the best parts? It’s free.

Listen in: Shemekia Copeland’s Married to the Blues

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 11: Shemekia Copeland performs duirng the SiriusXM’s Bluesville Blues Festival at SiriusXM Radio on November 11, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

12/17 — Action Bronson, The Vic

One of the most charismatic rappers around, Action Bronson also doubles as a chef, travel food host and a wrestler.

He heads to The Vic to heat up a mid-December Sunday night.

Listen in: Action Bronson’s full Tiny Desk Concert

LONG BEACH, CA – NOVEMBER 04: Action Bronson performs at 2018 ComplexCon at Long Beach Convention Center on November 4, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

12/22 — Ratboys — Thalia Hall

Ratboys are now in their pre-teen years after forming at Notre Dame in 2010. The Chicago band is having a moment on the heels of their excellent fifth album “The Window.”

Opposite of the aforementioned Angel Olsen, Ratboys have been shifting toward less alt-country and more distortion since 2020’s “Printer’s Devil.” You can still hear their roots on the new album, making for an interesting 11-song blend.

The band is also performing live on the WGN Midday News on Dec. 18.

Listen in: Crossed That Line

Ratboys, courtesy Bandcamp

12/23 — Sincere Engineer, Metro

We’re keeping it local with Sincere Engineer, who have been on the rise for the last couple of years, playing Metro right before Christmas.

The brainchild behind Sincere Engineer, Chicago native Deanna Belos, has a unique background to music notoriety. She played acoustically and was involved in the Chicago punk scene by going to shows.

A record label, Red Scare, found her songs. Initially wanting to become a dentist, Belos formed a band and ventured from the crowd onto the stage. The rest is history.

Listen in: Trust Me

Sincere Engineer, courtesy Bandcamp

12/27 — Patti Smith, Salt Shed

Patti Smith, an absolute living legend, returns to Chicago for the first time since May 2022 to heat up the Salt Shed right before New Year’s Eve.

Expect a set full of some fun covers. For example, she started covering Guiding Light by Television after the death of one of her best friends, Tom Verlaine.

Listen in: Because The Night (live in 1978)

US rock singer, songwriter, musician and poet Patti Smith (C) performs during the recording of a concert as part of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of French FIP music radio station at the Pantheon monument in Paris on October 7, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images)

12/29 -12/31 — The Lemonheads, SPACE

New Year’s Eve shows have been all the rage for awhile. Attention fans of ’90s nostalgia — Evanston’s SPACE welcomes The Lemonheads for a three-night set.

Listen in: Into Your Arms

Evan Dando, singer of US alternative rock group The Lemonheads, performs with his band at the annual Clockenflap music festival in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong on November 30, 2014. The city’s only annual music and multimedia festival, Clockenflap aims to promote music and art in Hong Kong featuring a lineup of local, regional, and international performers. AFP PHOTO / ANTHONY WALLACE (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)