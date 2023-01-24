CHICAGO — As more and more summer concerts get announced, two Grammy Award winners are coming to Chicago on a co-headlining tour.

Beck and Phoenix are playing Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The up-and-coming indie band Sir Chloe opens up for both.

Beck last played Chicago in the summer of 2019 and he brought out Britt Daniel of Spoon and Matt Shultz of Cage the Elephant.

Phoenix last came to Chicago in September last year prior to the release of their seventh studio album “Alpha Zulu” in November.

Last year, Beck dropped out of opening for Arcade Fire’s long tour after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced against lead singer Win Butler.