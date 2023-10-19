CHICAGO — Global music sensation Bad Bunny is coming to Chicago’s United Center next spring.

As part of his ‘Most Wanted Tour,‘ the 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and singer will take the stage over three nights on March 28-30. While tickets have yet to go on sale, registration is now open through Sunday.

Registration does not guarantee tickets, however. According to Ticketmaster, the move aims to:

Help block bots and scalpers

Get more tickets for real people who want to attend the show

Reduce resale (only 5-10% of tickets using registration are resold vs 20-30% of others)

Announced stops for Bad Bunny’s North American tour include New York, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Miami and more.

The “Chambea” artist last performed in the Chicago area in 2022, headlining three sold-out shows in March 2022 at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont.