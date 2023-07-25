CHICAGO — It’s been a massive summer for live music in Chicago and it’s not slowing down next month with Lollapalooza and an assortment of great shows.

Let’s take a look at ten of the best below, starting with the iconic festival in Grant Park.

8/3-8/6 — Lollapalooza

Originally beginning as a touring festival in 1991 from the brain of Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell, Lollapalooza found a permanent home in Grant Park beginning in 2005.

Gradually moving from more rock acts to pop over the years, the fest brings in heavy hitting headliners Billie Eilish, Karol G, Kendrick Lamar, The 1975, Odesza, Tomorrow X Together, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Lana Del Ray.

If the large crowds aren’t your thing, several awesome aftershows are taking place.

Listen in: No Time Die by Billie Eilish

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL – MARCH 24: Billie Eilish performs live on stage during day one of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 24, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

8/8 — The Drums, Metro

One of the best things about music is all it takes is one hit quality song to launch a DIY artist into a long-term career. That’s what happened to The Drums in the fall of 2009 with the infectious song “Let’s Go Surfing.”

The beat and lyrics make you want to drop everything of importance and head to the beach — check it out below.

Listen in: Let’s Go Surfing

INDIO, CA – APRIL 22: Jonathan Pierce of The Drums performs onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 22, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

8/9, 8/11 — Bruce Springsteen at Wrigley Field

“The Boss” is back! Springsteen last played Chicago in 2016 and Wrigley Field in 2012.

Since then, a majority of his shows have been on Broadway in New York where he told stories and played the hits. That was an acoustic show, but don’t worry he’s back with The E Street Band for two nights at Wrigley.

Listen in: I’m On Fire

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 06: Bruce Springsteen and Soozie Tyrell and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band perform at BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 at Hyde Park on July 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

8/11 — Lil Durk at United Center

He’s on the Mount Rushmore of Chicago drill and grew up in Englewood. Lil Durk has blown up due to his ability to write about trauma on the South Side.

If you missed him at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash last month, he returns to the United Center on Aug. 11.

Listen in: Hanging With Wolves

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: Lil Durk performs on the runway for PrettyLittleThing: Teyana Taylor Collection II New York Fashion Week on September 09, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for PrettyLittleThing )

8/13 — Horsegirl, Lifeguard at Thalia Hall

There’s nothing like an “up-and-coming” Chicago music show. We’ve featured the infectious trio Horsegirl when they opened up for Wilco’s residency earlier this year — let’s take a look at Lifeguard.

The two bands do share a family bond — drummer Isaac, 16, is the younger brother of Horsegirl’s Penelope Lowenstein.

Isaac’s clearly got some Buddy Rich in leading a vicious tempo as a layer of guitar, bass and post-punk vocals all mash together like hearing Gang of Four’s “Entertainment!” for the first time. These teens are going to be around for awhile.

Listen in: I Know I Know, Horsegirl’s Anti-glory

Lifeguard, courtesy Bandcamp

8/19 — Los Lobos, Bob Mould for “A celebration of Lin Brehmer” at Metro

To honor Chicago’s “Best Friend in the Whole World,” Metro is bringing out a few of his favorite artists for a celebration.

Bob Mould, Los Lobos, “The Linburgers” featuring Michael McDermott and more will honor the life of WXRT’s Lin Brehmer, who passed away from cancer in January.

The show benefits Intoniation and Nourishing Hope. Earlier in the day, the Cubs are honoring Brehmer as well in their game against the Royals.

INDIO, CA – APRIL 30: Musician Cesar Rosas of Los Lobos performs on the Palomino Stage during day 3 of 2017 Stagecoach California’s Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 30, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

8/19 — Chance The Rapper at United Center

Anniversary shows are all the rage right now and fans of the project that put Chatham’s own Chance The Rapper on the map are in for a treat. He’s playing 2013’s “Acid Rap” in full.

The concert will be Chance’s first show at the United Center since 2019.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Chance the Rapper performs during halftime of the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

8/24 — Guns N’ Roses, The Pretenders at Wrigley Field

After twenty years away, Slash joined back with his old friend Axl Rose in 2016 to the delight of GNR’s fans.

Their 2021 Wrigley Field show featured all of the hits and several great covers. They were invited back this year and play on Aug. 24.

Joining them is one of the Midwest’s best bands ever — The Pretenders.

Listen in: Welcome To The Jungle, The Pretender’s Middle of the Road

Axl Rose (L), singer of the US hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, and lead guitarist Saul Hudson aka Slash perform on Helviti Stage at the Copenhell heavy metal music festival in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 17, 2023. (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by HELLE ARENSBAK/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

8/27 — Arctic Monkeys, Fontaines D.C. at United Center

There’s nothing like an Arctic Monkeys show. One of the U.K.’s biggest artists of all-time finally hit it big in the states with the 2013 album “AM.” They’ve adapted with every release without losing themselves.

What’s even more exciting in one of the better indie bands to come out in the last few years are opening — Dublin’s Fontaine’s D.C.

Listen in: 505, Fontaine D.C.’s Nabokov

Alex Turner of the Arctic Monkeys performs at the Clockenflap music festival in Hong Kong on March 3, 2023. (Photo by Peter PARKS / AFP) (Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images)

8/31 — Phoenix and Beck at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

In addition to the aforementioned anniversary shows, double-bill headlining shows are also all the rage right now.

As evidenced by the picture below, frontman Thomas Mars has no issue getting close with fans. Expect him to be in the crowd singing, the question will be for what songs.

Beck effortlessly is able to put together 25 song-plus sets that will leave you thinking “I forgot about that song” after losings hundreds of calories to dancing.

French Thomas Mars, the singer of the French rock band ‘Phoenix’, performs among the crowd at Saint-Jean d’Acre hall on July 16, 2010, during the 26th edition of the Francofolies Music Festival in La Rochelle, western France. The event takes place until July 17, 2010 with more than 130 concerts. AFP PHOTO / XAVIER LEOTY (Photo credit should read XAVIER LEOTY/AFP via Getty Images)