A rockin’ Fourth: 76 songs for Independence Day

2020 has been rough, but hopefully you’ll be able to have some fun this weekend. In case you forgot to put together a solid playlist for the holiday, we have you covered.

Below you’ll find 76 songs, dating from the ’60’s until now, for your barbecue or indoor activities. It features none other than one of America’s greatest exports, rock and roll.

Hit follow to save it.

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – American Girl

It’s the third Fourth of July without Tom Petty and what better way to honor the legend than busting out “American Girl.”

Hootie and the Blowfish – Hannah Jane

A politician should run on the platform of requiring every backyard bash to feature at least one Hootie song.

Fun fact, “Hannah Jane” is by far the most underrated Hootie song.

Bruce Springsteen – Dancing in the Dark

The Boss on the Fourth should be as automatic as breathing.