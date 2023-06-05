CHICAGO — Taylor Swift stole the weekend and rightfully so, but there’s so much great live music coming to the Chicago area this month.
Without further adieu, here’s 10 of the best shows to check out now that “Taylor Mania” is over.
6/6 – Barenaked Ladies and Semisonic, Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island
Want to feel old? “One Week,” which launched Barenaked Ladies to international stardom in 1998, turns 25 years old this September.
Keep the nostalgia flowing by hearing Semisonic open with “Closing Time” which also came out in ’98.
6/9-10, Dead & Company, Wrigley Field
Deemed as a “final tour,” Dead & Company are once again providing Wrigley Field with enough jams that will make your Dead Head uncle happy until Christmas.
6/10 – The Cure, United Center
When tickets went on sale for this tour, Robert Smith made worldwide news blasting Ticketmaster and saying he was “sickened” over service fees. The complaining worked, with the company offering fans a partial refund.
Lose your mind to “Lullaby,” one of the best song ever recorded, below.
6/13 – Ezra Furman, Metro
Chicago’s Very Own Ezra Furman returns to the city for a hometown show at Metro. Going solo after fronting Ezra Furman and The Harpoons, she provided the soundtrack for the Netflix show “Sex Education.”
6/14 – T-Pain, Riviera Theatre
Get out your flip phones, cargo shorts and head to the Riv for T-Pain. There’s nothing wrong with pretending it’s 2008, I do it weekly.
6/17 – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ravinia
Attention Fugees fans. If you didn’t hear this past weekend — Lauryn Hill brought out Fugee-mates Wyclef Jean and Pras in Philadelphia. They never play together and the show was extra special considering Pras is awaiting sentencing following an international conspiracy conviction.
He faces up to 20 years in prison with no sentencing date set. In 2021, the group canceled their long-awaited 25th anniversary tour, citing COVID-19. There’s a chance this Ms. Lauryn Hill show could turn into a full blown Fugees good-bye party.
Listen in: Ready or Not/Fu-Gee-La/Killing Me Softly
6/18 – Cub Sport, Beat Kitchen
We got to mention the smaller shows too. Amazing indie pop from Australia, Cub Sport, is headed to Beat Kitchen. The music video and song gives straight off Goyte vibes.
6-23-25- Kid Cudi, Future and Playboi Carti headlining Summer Smash, SeatGeek Stadium
One of the best Hip Hop festivals in all of America takes place in Bridgeview this month. Music video shop-turned full blown multimedia company, Lyrical Lemonade, is bringing Kid Cudi, Future and Playboi Carti to SeatGeek Stadium.
The mid card is just as impressive with acts like Freddie Gibbs, Ice Spice, Vince Staples, G Herbo, Juicy J and Lil B on the bill.
6/24 – Boygenius, Clairo at Re:SET, Riis Park
Continuing their takeover of the music world in 2023, boygenius, aka Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, headline night two of a new festival concept taking place at Riis Park, Re:SET.
There’s just quite nothing like a supergroup hitting their full stride.
6/25 – LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX at Re:SET, Riis Park
One of the best live bands ever to do it, LCD Soundsystem will be closing out Re:SET. If you’re in need of inspiration, frontman James Murphy didn’t find success until he was 35.
Another mind-blowing live act, Jamie XX, will be there melting people’s faces off. He hasn’t had a proper release since 2015’s “In Colour” lit up the music world.
Listen in: All My Friends (Glastonbury 2016)