CHICAGO — Taylor Swift stole the weekend and rightfully so, but there’s so much great live music coming to the Chicago area this month.

Without further adieu, here’s 10 of the best shows to check out now that “Taylor Mania” is over.

6/6 – Barenaked Ladies and Semisonic, Huntington Bank Pavilion on Northerly Island

Want to feel old? “One Week,” which launched Barenaked Ladies to international stardom in 1998, turns 25 years old this September.

Keep the nostalgia flowing by hearing Semisonic open with “Closing Time” which also came out in ’98.

Listen in: One Week

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 22: Frontman Ed Robertson (L) and bassist Jim Creeggan of Barenaked Ladies perform during a stop of the Group Therapy Tour at T-Mobile Arena on June 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

6/9-10, Dead & Company, Wrigley Field

Deemed as a “final tour,” Dead & Company are once again providing Wrigley Field with enough jams that will make your Dead Head uncle happy until Christmas.

Listen in: Shakedown Street

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: John Mayer, Bill Kreutzman and Bob Weir of Dead & Company In Concert at Madison Square Garden on October 31, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

6/10 – The Cure, United Center

When tickets went on sale for this tour, Robert Smith made worldwide news blasting Ticketmaster and saying he was “sickened” over service fees. The complaining worked, with the company offering fans a partial refund.

Lose your mind to “Lullaby,” one of the best song ever recorded, below.

Listen in: Lullaby

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: Robert Smith of The Cure performs during Austin City Limits Festival at Zilker Park on October 12, 2019 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

6/13 – Ezra Furman, Metro

Chicago’s Very Own Ezra Furman returns to the city for a hometown show at Metro. Going solo after fronting Ezra Furman and The Harpoons, she provided the soundtrack for the Netflix show “Sex Education.”

Listen in: Love You So Bad

INDIO, CA – APRIL 16: Musician Ezra Furman performs on the Outdoor Theatre during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

6/14 – T-Pain, Riviera Theatre

Get out your flip phones, cargo shorts and head to the Riv for T-Pain. There’s nothing wrong with pretending it’s 2008, I do it weekly.

Listen in: Bartender

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 08: T-Pain performs onstage during Nickelodeon’s Second Annual SlimeFest at Huntington Bank Pavilion on June 08, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

6/17 – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Ravinia

Attention Fugees fans. If you didn’t hear this past weekend — Lauryn Hill brought out Fugee-mates Wyclef Jean and Pras in Philadelphia. They never play together and the show was extra special considering Pras is awaiting sentencing following an international conspiracy conviction.

He faces up to 20 years in prison with no sentencing date set. In 2021, the group canceled their long-awaited 25th anniversary tour, citing COVID-19. There’s a chance this Ms. Lauryn Hill show could turn into a full blown Fugees good-bye party.

Listen in: Ready or Not/Fu-Gee-La/Killing Me Softly

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Lauryn Hill performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

6/18 – Cub Sport, Beat Kitchen

We got to mention the smaller shows too. Amazing indie pop from Australia, Cub Sport, is headed to Beat Kitchen. The music video and song gives straight off Goyte vibes.

Listen in: Come On Mess Me Up

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 22: The band Cub Sport featuring Tim Nelson, Zoe Davis, Sam “Bolan” Netterfield and Dan Puusaari pose for a photo with the AFL Premiership Cup during the 2020 AFL Grand Final media opportunity at The Gabba on October 22, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

6-23-25- Kid Cudi, Future and Playboi Carti headlining Summer Smash, SeatGeek Stadium

One of the best Hip Hop festivals in all of America takes place in Bridgeview this month. Music video shop-turned full blown multimedia company, Lyrical Lemonade, is bringing Kid Cudi, Future and Playboi Carti to SeatGeek Stadium.

The mid card is just as impressive with acts like Freddie Gibbs, Ice Spice, Vince Staples, G Herbo, Juicy J and Lil B on the bill.

Listen in: Cudi Zone

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: Kid Cudi performs on the Camp Stage during day 2 of Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 at Exposition Park on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

6/24 – Boygenius, Clairo at Re:SET, Riis Park

Continuing their takeover of the music world in 2023, boygenius, aka Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker, headline night two of a new festival concept taking place at Riis Park, Re:SET.

There’s just quite nothing like a supergroup hitting their full stride.

Listen in: $20

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: (Editor’s Note: Image converted to black and white). Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and, Julien Baker of Boygenius perform at the Outdoor Theatre 2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

6/25 – LCD Soundsystem, Jamie XX at Re:SET, Riis Park

One of the best live bands ever to do it, LCD Soundsystem will be closing out Re:SET. If you’re in need of inspiration, frontman James Murphy didn’t find success until he was 35.

Another mind-blowing live act, Jamie XX, will be there melting people’s faces off. He hasn’t had a proper release since 2015’s “In Colour” lit up the music world.

Listen in: All My Friends (Glastonbury 2016)

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 17: James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem performs at The Hollywood Palladium on November 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)