We talk to author of ‘Zack Morris Lied 329 Times!’

“Zack Morris Lied 329 Times! Reassessing every ridiculous episode of ‘Saved by the Bell’ … with stats” features interviews with 22 cast members and is available now in paperback and ebook! Order it here.

Do you know in which season he told the most lies, and least?

Which relationship brought the best out of him, and how did his deceptions correspond with his treatment of women? Did he ever learn anything and grow?

“Saved by the Bell” is one of the defining shows for millennial childhoods, and “Zack Morris Lied 329 Times!” offers an unprecedented blend of episode guide and modern re-examination, appreciating the good, lamenting the bad and determining how well the classic sitcom holds up over time. Using fun/scathing episode recaps and stats-driven, season-ending analysis, this unique pop cultural retrospective considers every appearance of Zack and the gang (from junior high through college, plus the two “SBTB” movies) while exploring the series’ progressive negativity toward female characters, especially Jessie.

Incorporating interviews with 22 cast members, the book identifies several moments copied by “Arrested Development” and “Friends,” includes memorable quotes and trivia and ultimately asks: Can we still think this series was the best even though he was the worst?