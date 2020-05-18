Yvette Nicole Brown shares two truths and lie

Ever thought you could spot a fib better than a kid? Find out on The Big Fib. The new Disney+ game show is hosted by actress Yvette Nicole Brown and features Rhys Darby as her robot sidekick, C.L.I.V.E.



In each episode of this comedy game show, a kid starts by playing a warm-up round where a silly liar and an authentic expert share fabulous fibs and fun facts. Starring up and coming comedic talent, this round is played for laughs as well as always having a nugget of real information about the topic be it ice-cream, tree-climbing or toy design.



Yvette Nicole Brown is best known for her television roles in Community, The Mayor, The Odd Couple, GirlfriendsandMom, The New Edition Story and Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. Her film credits include Dreamgirls, Tropic Thunder, and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters. She’s also appeared on just about every game show known to man, winning thousands for contestants and her favorite charities. In addition to The Big Fib, she is continuing her partnership with Disney+ in a new David E. Kelley dramedy starring John Stamos titled Big Shot.



